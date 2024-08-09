The KIO Framework has gained support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This means that we have a support for thumbnails from 3rd party applications! On GNU/Linux systems, many applications that produce some kind of output, such as a 3D file or text document, ship a thumbnailer file that tells file managers how to create thumbnails of their files. One specific example I've used here in the images are STL files, for which we don't have our own KDE-specific thumbnailer plugin.