Replacing XScreenSaver with XSecureLock for the lock screen in Lubuntu 22.04
LXQt in Lubuntu 22.04 uses XScreenSaver to provide both the screen saver and lock screen, and XScreenSaver appears to be tightly integrated with LXQt.
Major Hayden ☛ Running ollama with an AMD Radeon 6600 XT
I’m splitting time between two roles at work now and one of the roles has a heavy focus on LLMs.
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ KIO Thumbnailer Support
The KIO Framework has gained support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This means that we have a support for thumbnails from 3rd party applications! On GNU/Linux systems, many applications that produce some kind of output, such as a 3D file or text document, ship a thumbnailer file that tells file managers how to create thumbnails of their files. One specific example I've used here in the images are STL files, for which we don't have our own KDE-specific thumbnailer plugin.
TecMint ☛ How to Sync New and Changed Files Using ‘rsync’ Command
Some of its eminent features and advantages include; it is exceptionally versatile in that, it can copy locally, to/from a remote shell or remote rsync, it is also remarkably flexible, allowing users to specify any number of files to copy.
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Keep a Container Running on Kubernetes
In a situation where you have to keep a container running? Here are three methods to achieve that in Kubernetes.
How do you use Netstat to find a Remote IP address?
The netstat command is not limited to Linux. It can also be used on backdoored Windows and macOS to get information about network connections, routing tables, interface statistics, masquerade connections, and more.