Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Cytron MOTION 2350 Pro – A Raspberry Pi RP2350 board for robotics and motor control
As mentioned in the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 article, third-party RP2350 boards are already available, and one of them is the MOTION 2350 Pro board from Cytron designed for robotics and motor control. The board features a DC motor driver capable of controlling up to 4 brushed DC motors with voltage ratings from 3.6V to 16V. It also features eight 5V servo ports, eight GPIO ports, and three Maker ports for sensor or actuator modules. Each I/O is matched with its own LED which makes the board ideal for the education market and also simplifies debugging.
-
CNX Software ☛ $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 launched with Raspberry Pi RP2350 dual-core RISC-V or Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller
The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is an MCU development board based on the new Raspberry Pi RP2350 dual-core RISC-V or dual-core Cortex-M33 microcontroller with 520 KB on-chip SRAM, a 4MB eMMC flash, a micro USB port for power and programming and the same GPIO headers as the Raspberry Pi Pico board with an RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller with 264KB SRAM.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD asks developer to take down open source ZLUDA, dev vows to rebuild his project
Developer of ZLUDA translation layer vows to rebuild the CUDA translation layer as AMD demands to take down open source code developed with its funding.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller
Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Smart LED Dice Box Thanks To The Internet Of Things
If there’s one thing humans love, it’s dancing with chance. To that end, [Jonathan] whipped up a fun dice box, connecting it to the Internet of Things for additional functionality.
-
Hackaday ☛ Internet Appliance To Portable Terminal
Few processors have found themselves in so many different devices as the venerable Z80. While it isn’t powerful by modern standards, you can still use devices like this Cidco MailStation as a terminal.