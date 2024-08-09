The Oligo Security blog discloses

a web-browser vulnerability that has been named "0.0.0.0 day". In short,

browsers will allow JavaScript code to open connections to the all-zeroes

IPv4 address; the result is that any port that is open on the local host

can be accessed by a remote site. "When services use localhost, they

assume a constrained environment. This assumption, which can (as in the

case of this vulnerability) be faulty, results in insecure server

implementations."