Software Leftovers
Applications
TecMint ☛ 9 Best Self-Hosted Alternatives to Google Photos
In this guide, we discuss some of the open-source alternatives to Google Photos that you can leverage to host (and even self-host) photos and still enjoy some of the features provided by Google Photos.
Medevel ☛ Go2RTC: Free and Open-source Security and NVR Solution for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
Go2RTC is an open-source application designed to provide robust real-time communication capabilities.
It is engineered to support a variety of protocols and technologies, making it a versatile solution for developers looking to integrate real-time communication features into their projects.
Medevel ☛ camera.ui: Open-source Free NVR Solution for Windows, Linux, and macOS with full RTSP support
camera.ui is a NVR like PWA to control your RTSP capable cameras. e
Medevel ☛ Discover WIKINDX: Your Free Comprehensive Research Management Solution
WIKINDX is a powerful open-source web-based bibliographic and research management system designed to help researchers, academics, and students manage and share their references and research notes efficiently.
Medevel ☛ coBib - Free Console Bibliography Management Tool
Simplify your reference management with coBib and focus more on your research.
Medevel ☛ Papis - a Free CLI document and bibliography manager.
Papis is a powerful and flexible command-line tool designed for managing documents, particularly academic papers. It provides a straightforward way to organize, search, and interact with your document library, making it an excellent choice for researchers and students.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.32: Armbian, Immutable Manjaro, Backing Up VM, APT Improvement and More
Immutability is the new fad in GNU/Linux town.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl welcomes wcurl to the team
The curl project welcomes its newest sibling into the family: wcurl. I already wrote about wcurl. I will try to not repeat myself too much here, but starting now wcurl has its new home under the curl organization umbrella. It is now an official curl project.
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The KiCad Plugin
Image by [fata1err0r81] via redditThe most striking feature of the Tenshi keyboard has to be those dual track pads. But then you notice that [fata1err0r81] managed to sneak in two extra thumb keys on the left, and that those are tilted for comfort and ease of actuation.
Medevel ☛ ExifCleaner: Free Tool to Remove Image Metadata for macOS, Windows, and GNU/Linux Before Publishing
Enhance Privacy with ExifCleaner: A Simple Tool to Clean Exif Data from Images
Medevel ☛ 19 Free Citation and Reference Manager for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
In the world of academia and research, keeping track of numerous sources, citations, and references can be a daunting task. This is where free citation and reference managers come into play.
Medevel ☛ RegEx Tester is a an Amazing Open-source App for Linux
RegEx Tester is a Free and open-source RegEx Tester app for GNU/Linux desktops. It is written using Vala and comes with a clean user-interface.
RegEx Tester is originally written and designed for elementary OS.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL 16.4, 15.8, 14.13, 13.16, 12.20, and 17 Beta 3 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.4, 15.8, 14.13, 13.16, and 12.20, as well as the third beta release of PostgreSQL 17.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Luxembourg Media & Digital Design Centre is co-organising the LibreOffice Conference 2024
The LibreOffice and Open Source Conference 2024 is coming up, taking place on October 10 – 12 in Luxembourg. And we’re happy to announce that the Luxembourg Media & Digital Design Centre (LMDDC) has joined as a co-organiser.
