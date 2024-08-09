Games: DOOM, Roblox, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM + DOOM II get bundled together with new enhanced versions
Today id Software and Bethesda Softworks announced a new bundling of the original DOOM + DOOM II, with a whole bunch of enhancements using Nightdive Studio's KEX engine. A free update for existing owners too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sober is a new way to play Roblox on Linux from the Vinegar team
While Roblox does still remain blocked on Linux with Wine, as usual the community finds a way. The Vinegar team recently revealed Sober, a currently closed-source specialized runtime for the Android version of Roblox.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pight is a puzzle game inspired by the Minecraft redstone system
With a demo now available, the 2D puzzle game Pight was inspired by the developers love of the Minecraft redstone system.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steel & Blood is a huge upgrade for horde battler Rogue: Genesia
Rogue: Genesia is easily one of the best survivor-like horde games, and it just got even better with the huge Steel & Blood update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Balatro hits 2 million sales and a major free gameplay update is coming
One of the most popular recent releases on Steam that's Steam Deck Verified (and works great on desktop Linux), Balatro has done really well.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prehistoric farming life sim Roots of Pacha 1.2 is out now, plus a 'massive' update on the way
Roots of Pacha from Soda Den has a fresh free update out now in version 1.2, and they're not slowing down with more big free updates planned.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta for Steam Deck curiously mentions the ASUS ROG Ally
Valve released a pretty important set of bug fixes for the Steam Deck with the new SteamOS 3.6.9 Beta, plus an interesting mention of the ASUS ROG Ally that could point to things to come.