Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

TinyWATCH S3 P7: A Hackable and Open-Source Smartwatch Based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.

System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.

TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024

Finland. This vintage Finnish travel poster shows scenes from summer and winter. Circa 1948.

  [Video] The World Would be Better Off After Social Control Media 'Addiction' and LLMs Hype
    Can we just abandon that false notion that modernity (or novelty) implies greater good? It does not.
  [Meme] Some Uber-Propaganda Right There in Media That Takes Bribes From the Companies It 'Covers'
    Losing over 45 billion dollars and being deep in debt
  [Video] Openwashing of GAFAM and Large Language Models (LLMs) With OSI as a Key Culprit (Enabler, Collaborator, Facilitator)
    deeply corrupt OSI
  This August It Seems Like Vista 11's Share is Going Down While GNU/Linux is Up Sharply (at Its Expense)
    Are people deleting Vista 11 and replacing that with GNU/Linux?
  [Meme] The Infantilisation of IBM, Once a Computing Giant With Computer Science Veterans
    Gimmicks are not meant to work better
  Cops Scouring Social Control Media Looking for Who to Arrest
    This isn't just happening in the UK

  This Month All South American Nations Except Two Estimated to Have More Android Than Windows
    Operating System Market Share South America
  Links 08/08/2024: COVID-19 Revisionism and Automattic's Latest Spyware
    Links for the day
  Links 08/08/2024: Businesses and Man Pages
    Links for the day
  Attacking "Linux" Using Microsoft Chatbots (Guardian Digital, Inc as SEO Spamfarm of FUD)
    That explains a lot
  Using Chatbot to 'Write' Articles About Chatbots in a "Linux" Site (Brittany Day at linuxsecurity.com Again)
    Calling out the slop again
  Links 08/08/2024: Stocks Still Falling, "Paranoia on Parade"
    Links for the day
  Gemini Links 08/08/2024: Slack and Grace, Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
    Links for the day
  Looks Like GNU/Linux is Growing a Lot in Somalia This Year
    there is nobody "too stupid" (racist insult, too) to adopt GNU/Linux, unlike Windows
  Let's Encrypt (Outsourced Encryption) in Geminispace Has Collapsed to Just 2.5% of the Whole (It Used to be About 12%), Capsules Choose to Self-Sign Instead
    Encryption in Gemini does not mandate outsourcing; more capsules "get" it and quit outsourcing the certificate management to the monopolists' and GPL violators' front group, Linux Foundation
  [Meme] When Social Control Media Giants Become Like Cross-national Governments That Police Everybody's Speech
    With "X", an Anglophobic Musk and the "Royal" family in Saudi Arabia exercise control over most British politicians (e.g. what they can and cannot say, whether they can go "viral" etc.)
  Microsoft's Ponzi Enabler OpenAI Perishes, Traffic Takes Another Significant Tumble (Again), Down About 78% in Just 3 Months!
    The bubble is bursting
  Months After Africa Became 100% Android Majority Asia is Almost the Same
    The main exceptions are Japan and Russia (more Windows than Android)
  Oman in 2024: GNU/Linux Growing From 1.4% to 3.54%, Windows Falling From 83% to 66%
    In 2024 alone GNU/Linux has already gained more than 2%
  [Meme] No Program Source or Source Data... But Other Than That, It's "Open"
    Open... for business
  [Meme] The Goals Changed Somewhere Along the Way
    Twitter as a weapon
  Disinformation Sites Would Not Stand a Chance Without Social Control Media, Which Fueled Them
    They're doing an "Arab spring" on a country they don't care for and try to undermine
  Links 08/08/2024: Spotify Shrinking and Nvidia Cheating
    Links for the day
  [Video] Microsofters at IBM and Cultural Changes That Doom IBM's Future
    Red Hat even hired many managers from Microsoft, sometimes despite them having no background in technology!
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 07, 2024
    IRC logs for Wednesday, August 07, 2024
  [Meme] UK Government Belatedly Recognises the Role Social Control Media Plays in Violent Unrest
    Video coming soon...
  statCounter Sees Over 4 Out of 5 Web Requests Coming From Android, About 1 in 30 Comes from Windows
    Are Microsoft shareholders aware of trends like these?
  [Video] Debian With More Money: What Canonical, Under Microsoft and GAFAM Control, Has Turned Into
    We decided to revisit the subject later this week, based on further input on the matter
  Gemini Links 08/08/2024: Comparisons on Intel CPUs and Comprehensive NNCP Guide
    Links for the day
Android Leftovers
Geniatech XPI-7110 - A Raspberry Pi-sized RISC-V SBC based on StarFive JH7110 processor
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
 
LWN Reports on Linux Kernel
Now outside the paywall
GUADEC Report and Dan Yeaw on Python in GNOME
reports from LWN
More informative kernel panics for Fedora
The feature introduces a few tradeoffs, including currently limited driver support, so the proposal spawned a good deal of discussion
today's leftovers
hardware, Canonical, and more games
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and Linux Matters
3 new episodes
Security and Windows/Microsoft TCO Picks
Some news based around security
Software: Sublime, credcheck, and More
Some FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Linux Foundation as a role model for charlatans and scams
Web3 nonsense
Avoid the AI Apocalypse (and Spying) By Switching to Linux for Free
Every other app and service now seems to be tacking on AI functionality to try to entice weary users or satisfy shareholders. Sometimes, AI features work well. Often, it just results in junk output (at least for now) and a privacy nightmare. Here's how Linux can help you escape the AI apocalypse.
Web: Mozilla and Kiwi TCMS 13.5
Some Web news
BSD and IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat
Programming Leftovers
mostly old ones revisited
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Security Leftovers
including Linux
Openwashing and LLM Scam
some fake openness
today's howtos
last batch for today
Open and Linux-Centric Hardware
ESP32 and more
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop
German-based Linux hardware manufacturer TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 notebook as their first convertible Linux-powered laptop that you can turn into a Linux tablet.
Surprise! Big Updates for OS 7 Are Here!
This month we have a bunch of surprise updates for OS 7 and as always a progress update on OS 8
Hyprland 0.42 Is a Milestone Release, Here’s Why
Hyprland 0.42 rolls out packed with features, fixes, and significant changes, such as dropping wlroots and introducing explicit sync
How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities
Switch from Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux, Linux Mint, and Linux Lite are your new best friends
As Windows 11 continues to face criticism over its system demands and privacy concerns, many users are exploring alternatives
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature free and open source software
Windows TCO: Ransomware That Kills People and 'Security' Software for Windows That Causes Downtimes in Hospitals
4 TCO stories
Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier
Using the Linux command line doesn't have to be the chore you think it is
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME
GNOME is one of the most controversial Linux desktops out there, but luckily, you can remove a bit of that controversy by adding GNOME extensions to your desktop for extra functionalities
5 Linux distros that offer something for everyone - from beginners to pros
Whether you're new to Linux or an advanced user, here are five distributions that will up your game
5 reasons why Pop!_OS is this Linux pro's favorite distro
Selecting a Linux distribution can be daunting but when you finally find the one, you stick with it
Games: Humble Bundle, Godot Engine, DRL (Doom, the Roguelike), and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
today's leftovers
5 assorted links
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Emerald Rapids: up to 38% more performance under Linux!
it would be possible to gain up to 38% in performance while consuming 18% less power
Free Software, Events, and Shows
Some more stories on several topics
Godot in Gamescom and Top 1000 Games on Steam: 71% Working on the Steam Deck (GNU/Linux)
Gaming news
Red Hat Leftovers
stories from the official site mostly
Kernel: SLUBStick Realities (Not Quite as Bad as Media Put It)
some corrective or objective links
HTTP, Mozilla, and Tor Browser 13.5.2
Web-centric news
Hardware: Linux Devices, SparkFun, and Open Hardware
Some gadgets and new boards
today's howtos
second big batch of the day
Security Leftovers
Security patches and issues
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
Android Leftovers
Geniatech SOM-3576 - A Rockchip RK3576 system-on-module with a 314-pin MXM 3.0 edge connector
Windows TCO: 10 Cautionary New Tales About Using Microsoft
Ransom and worse
Openwashing: Why Meta should be lauded for choosing 'open-source' [sic] AI [sic]
Openwashing scam
Perl Steering Council on Perl Work, Perl Weekly Challenge
Some Perl updates from perl.org
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Milk-V, and More
Some hackable stuff like devices
today's howtos
clusters of howtos
Games: Descenders Next, Humble Bundle, Jackbox Megapicker, and More
9 new articles from GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, the first release to default to the open-source GPU kernel modules.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 9, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 9 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory
Wlroots Finally Gets Explicit Sync Integration
The open-source project wlroots, a foundational library for building Wayland compositors
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.4 as the fourth stable update in the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 series of this modern and beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems.
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop and new member mailings
We had a successful fundraiser and are so grateful for all the new members who signed up and for the support from our donors
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary chart
PureOS Crimson Development Report: July 2024
A month ago, we announced PureOS Subscriptions to advance development of PureOS as Free/Libre and Open Source software
Jack Wallen's Best of Linux
Linux never suffers from having too little information
Germany to Fund Open Source Software Maintainers Through New Fellowship Program
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund unveils a new program to fund maintainers of open source projects that’s expected to be up and running by year’s end
5 first-rate Linux distros for power users (or anyone seeking challenge)
There's a perfect Linux out there for everyone
5 best open-source email clients for Linux (and why Geary is my go-to)
I've used every open-source email client available. These are the best of the best
