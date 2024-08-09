Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
[Video] The World Would be Better Off After Social Control Media 'Addiction' and LLMs Hype
Can we just abandon that false notion that modernity (or novelty) implies greater good? It does not.
[Meme] Some Uber-Propaganda Right There in Media That Takes Bribes From the Companies It 'Covers'
Losing over 45 billion dollars and being deep in debt
[Video] Openwashing of GAFAM and Large Language Models (LLMs) With OSI as a Key Culprit (Enabler, Collaborator, Facilitator)
deeply corrupt OSI
This August It Seems Like Vista 11's Share is Going Down While GNU/Linux is Up Sharply (at Its Expense)
Are people deleting Vista 11 and replacing that with GNU/Linux?
[Meme] The Infantilisation of IBM, Once a Computing Giant With Computer Science Veterans
Gimmicks are not meant to work better
Cops Scouring Social Control Media Looking for Who to Arrest
This isn't just happening in the UK
New
This Month All South American Nations Except Two Estimated to Have More Android Than Windows
Operating System Market Share South America
Links 08/08/2024: COVID-19 Revisionism and Automattic's Latest Spyware
Links for the day
Links 08/08/2024: Businesses and Man Pages
Links for the day
Attacking "Linux" Using Microsoft Chatbots (Guardian Digital, Inc as SEO Spamfarm of FUD)
That explains a lot
Using Chatbot to 'Write' Articles About Chatbots in a "Linux" Site (Brittany Day at linuxsecurity.com Again)
Calling out the slop again
Links 08/08/2024: Stocks Still Falling, "Paranoia on Parade"
Links for the day
Gemini Links 08/08/2024: Slack and Grace, Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
Links for the day
Looks Like GNU/Linux is Growing a Lot in Somalia This Year
there is nobody "too stupid" (racist insult, too) to adopt GNU/Linux, unlike Windows
Let's Encrypt (Outsourced Encryption) in Geminispace Has Collapsed to Just 2.5% of the Whole (It Used to be About 12%), Capsules Choose to Self-Sign Instead
Encryption in Gemini does not mandate outsourcing; more capsules "get" it and quit outsourcing the certificate management to the monopolists' and GPL violators' front group, Linux Foundation
[Meme] When Social Control Media Giants Become Like Cross-national Governments That Police Everybody's Speech
With "X", an Anglophobic Musk and the "Royal" family in Saudi Arabia exercise control over most British politicians (e.g. what they can and cannot say, whether they can go "viral" etc.)
Microsoft's Ponzi Enabler OpenAI Perishes, Traffic Takes Another Significant Tumble (Again), Down About 78% in Just 3 Months!
The bubble is bursting
Months After Africa Became 100% Android Majority Asia is Almost the Same
The main exceptions are Japan and Russia (more Windows than Android)
Oman in 2024: GNU/Linux Growing From 1.4% to 3.54%, Windows Falling From 83% to 66%
In 2024 alone GNU/Linux has already gained more than 2%
[Meme] No Program Source or Source Data... But Other Than That, It's "Open"
Open... for business
[Meme] The Goals Changed Somewhere Along the Way
Twitter as a weapon
Disinformation Sites Would Not Stand a Chance Without Social Control Media, Which Fueled Them
They're doing an "Arab spring" on a country they don't care for and try to undermine
Links 08/08/2024: Spotify Shrinking and Nvidia Cheating
Links for the day
[Video] Microsofters at IBM and Cultural Changes That Doom IBM's Future
Red Hat even hired many managers from Microsoft, sometimes despite them having no background in technology!
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 07, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, August 07, 2024
[Meme] UK Government Belatedly Recognises the Role Social Control Media Plays in Violent Unrest
Video coming soon...
statCounter Sees Over 4 Out of 5 Web Requests Coming From Android, About 1 in 30 Comes from Windows
Are Microsoft shareholders aware of trends like these?
[Video] Debian With More Money: What Canonical, Under Microsoft and GAFAM Control, Has Turned Into
We decided to revisit the subject later this week, based on further input on the matter
Gemini Links 08/08/2024: Comparisons on Intel CPUs and Comprehensive NNCP Guide
Links for the day
