posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: I'm a pro Linux user, and this distribution is one of the most unique I've tried | ZDNET —

If you're looking for a Linux operating system that has a unique (and cool) point of view, I suggest checking out Rhino Linux. It's a Ubuntu-based, rolling-release Linux distribution, meaning all software is updated as soon as the developers roll out the new version. In other words, your desktop will always be up to date. And because of the way rolling releases work, you don't have to worry about doing major upgrades from version 1 to 2 or 10 to 11, or whatever would come next in a traditional approach.

Rhino uses a modern take on the highly efficient and customizable Xfce desktop (dubbed "Unicorn") to help make the interface immediately familiar to anyone who logs in. You'll find a dock on the left edge of the screen that contains launchers for common applications, access to the Application Grid (where you can find all of your installed software), and a handy Search Bar (Ulauncher) that allows you to quickly search for and launch any installed app (or even the app settings) you need.