posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 07, 2024



Quoting: Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop and new member mailings —

Volunteering is an excellent way to directly support the FSF's work, have a great time meeting other free software enthusiasts, and swap stories. If you volunteer, you might make some friends -- and you will certainly make some memories. We will provide gratis snacks and drinks.

If you can help, please reply to this email and let us know what time(s) you'd like to volunteer, as well as if you have any dietary restrictions. Want to help, but these dates don't work for you? Email us what days work best for you, and we will find a time for you to help.

Even if you are only able to volunteer for an hour, we are incredibly appreciative of your kindness and support.

We're looking forward to welcoming you at the FSF's office!