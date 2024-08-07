Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal Emoji Tools - LinuxLinks
Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.
nomino - batch rename utility for developers - LinuxLinks
nomino is a batch rename utility for developers.
En Croissant - GUI chess toolkit - LinuxLinks
The game is played on a square chessboard with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid. Each player controls 16 pieces, and the object of the game is to checkmate the opponent’s king.
En Croissant is a cross-platform chess GUI that’s billed as powerful, customizable and easy to use. It lets you play chess against an engine or a friend, analyze a game or position, as well as letting you import a game from a PGN. There’s also the ability to tackle tons of chess puzzles. The software runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.