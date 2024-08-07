posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 07, 2024



Quoting: Wlroots Finally Gets Explicit Sync Integration —

The open-source project wlroots, a foundational library for building Wayland compositors, has finally integrated a significant update by merging the explicit-sync-ng branch into the master, thus bringing the much-needed explicit sync support to wlroots.

I know it’s a term that has been getting much attention in the Linux community lately, especially after some major updates.

First, Wayland adopted it, then KDE Plasma 6.1 began supporting it, and finally, at the end of June, NVIDIA video drivers added explicit sync support. As a result, the Linux desktop experience went to a qualitatively new level.