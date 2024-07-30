Hardware: Adeept, ODrive, Purism, Raspberry Pi Pico
CNX Software ☛ Adeept Robot HAT for Raspberry Pi is designed for DIY projects and educational needs
The Adeept Robot HAT V3.0 is a motor and sensor driver HAT that supports Raspberry Pi 5, Pi 4, and Pi 3 models. The board features a bunch of headers that give access to sensor and motor controllers including sixteen servo motor ports, a three-channel line tracking sensor, an ultrasonic sensor, IR receivers, WS2812 RGB LEDs, and more. Additionally, the board features an integrated 8.4V battery charger with a Type-C port for charging. All these features make it easy to build DIY robotics and smart car projects with this HAT.
CNX Software ☛ ODrive Micro is a compact, brushless motor controller designed for space-constrained robotics applications (Crowdfunding)
ODrive Micro is a high-performance servo motor drive from ODrive Robotics that comes in an ultra-compact, 32 x 32mm form factor. The controller provides up to 100W continuous power for driving brushless servo motors. The ODrive Micro is the latest in a series of motor controllers from ODrive and builds on the company’s established software and hardware ecosystem. This includes support for CAN Bus, programming libraries, and a web-based graphic user interface for easy and intuitive setup.
Purism ☛ Purism’s PureBoot is Not Affected by UEFI Key Leaks (Again)
Linux Gizmos ☛ W55RP20-EVB-PICO: Integrating W5500 TCP/IP Controller and RP2040
The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.