TecMint ☛ How to Set Up Hestia Control Panel on Ubuntu and Debian
In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing HestiaCP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Debian 12.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HandBrake on Linux Mint 22. HandBrake is a powerful open-source video transcoder that allows users to convert video files from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install phpBB with Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Update Packages via Ubuntu Command Line
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PrestaShop on AlmaLinux 9
Prestashop is a free and open-source e-commerce solution written in PHP. It allows you to self-host, create online stores, and grow your online business. Prestashop is a fully customizable and feature-rich e-commerce solution for building comprehensive e-commerce websites.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install MediaWiki on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
MediaWiki is a free and open-source software with robust, scalable, and extensible wiki software offering feature-rich wiki implementations. The MediaWiki powers the biggest wiki sites on the internet, such as Wikipedia and Wikimedia.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Chef Infra Server on Debian 12
Deploy your automation platform with Chef. Chef enables automation for both nurture and applications in development and production environments.
HowTo Forge ☛ Change the GNU/Linux Shell with csh Command
The csh command in GNU/Linux refers to the C shell, a Unix shell created by Bill Joy while he was a graduate student at UC Berkeley in the late 1970s. The C shell (csh) is a command processor that provides a user interface to access an operating system's services.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install NodeBB with Nginx Proxy on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
NodeBB is open-source forum software written in JavaScript and Node.js. It uses MongoDB as the default database and offers multiple features, such as real-time notifications via web socket, social control media integration, and full REST APIs.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux Csplit Command Explained for Beginners (6 Examples)
While working on the command line in Linux, you may find yourself in situations where-in you need to split a file into multiple parts. If you are already looking for a way to do this, or simply want to know how this can be done, you'll be glad to know there exists a tool - dubbed csplit - that's built for this purpose.
How to Rename Files in GNU/Linux Using the “mv” Command
New users would take time to deal with things in Linux, which are relatively simple in GUI.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Enable Hardware Acceleration in Chromium Snap
Last May, Canonical announced that a hardware-accelerated version of the Chromium snap was available for testing on defective chip maker Intel (7th-gen and later) hardware. Hardware acceleration on the modern web is a real boon. VP8, VP9, H.264, and AV1 codecs are in wide use, and modern GPUs (integrated and discrete) have dedicated decoders on them in order to deliver smooth video streaming (Netflix, YouTube, etc), video calls, and cloud gaming (Moonlight, Xbox Cloud Gaming, etc).