Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 28, 2024



Completely rewritten using OCI images and powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” features a pure GNOME 46 desktop and includes a hybrid Debian base as the system has been transitioned from Ubuntu to a mix of Debian packages and Vib modules, which should offer users increased flexibility and control over updates and configuration.

The new release also features LVM (Logical Volume Management) for efficient disk space usage, PolKit policies for secure privileged operations, improved support for atomic transactions, a built-in method to edit the configuration, the ability to generate local images with extra packages, the ability to rollback and re-generate the initramfs, as well as support for installing DEB and APK packages with the Sideload utility.

