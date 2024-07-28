posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release —

Vanilla OS had my attention since it made its debut back in 2022. I also got the chance to get some insights in the form of a conversation with Mirko Brombin, the founder of Vanilla OS.

If you are curious: it is a distribution that focuses on providing immutability along with an easy user experience, powered by GNOME desktop.

In 2024, things are different (and exciting). To start with, they decided to ditch Ubuntu as the base to favor Debian. And, chose to overhaul existing tools to step up their next upgrade, i.e., Vanilla OS 2 'Orchid'.

You may have an idea of what Vanilla OS 2 comes with, from our beta coverage.

In either case, now that the stable release is here, let me take it for a spin and tell you more about it.