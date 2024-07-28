today's howtos
TecMint ☛ Installation of Linux Mint 22 [Mate Edition] Desktop
As expected, the latest release unveiled its three traditional desktop editions – XFCE, Cinnamon, and MATE and a bunch of other improvements and new features.
TecMint ☛ Installation of Linux Mint 22 [Cinnamon Edition] Desktop
Linux Mint 22 code-named “Wilma” is the latest version of the popular Linux Mint desktop operating system that is available in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. It is an LTS (Long Term Support) release that is built atop Ubuntu 24.04 and will be supported until 2029.
TecMint ☛ Linux Mint 22 XFCE Edition New Features and Installation
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Linux Mint 22 XFCE Edition.
How to convert to Linux
Since 2018, I have always gone through the trouble of installing Linux alongside Windows for every new laptop I worked with. This was done through dual booting — you partition the available space on your device between Windows and Linux. The latter has always felt far more intuitive for me as a web developer — it is fully customisable from the jump, is fully operable from the command line and doesn’t lock you out of your device for the sake of installing unsolicited updates.