OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6 and Linux Kernel 6.10

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 21, 2024



OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.

The KDE Plasma 6 flagship edition is shipped with the latest KDE Gear 24.05.2 and KDE Frameworks 6.4 software suite and it uses the X11 session by default. The devs also provide a dedicated Wayland version for the KDE Plasma desktop for those who prefer Wayland instead of X11, but they consider it experimental, for now.

