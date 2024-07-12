Lunduke and Ben Cotton Having Disputes Over Politics in FOSS

Every so often, I run across a project that claims to be all about the code. “No politics!” they say. Whether they mean it or not, the message is often received as “this isn’t a space for you”. Any identity that is not the same as the project’s leadership (typically: cisgender white man) is treated as political. This is ridiculous. A person’s political views may form part of their identity, but their identity is not political.

The SerenityOS found itself in the middle of this conversation recently after a pull request to make documentation more inclusive was closed by the project for violating the “no controversial topics” rule. (The changes were later accepted in a subsequent pull request.) But as the author pointed out: “The change I proposed is specifically as to not alienate people who aren’t men”.