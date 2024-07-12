An upgrade from Python 3.11 to 3.12 has led to the rejection of some Python apps by Apple's app stores. That led to Eric Froemling submitting a bug report against CPython. That, in turn, led to an interesting discussion among Python developers about how far the project was willing to go to accommodate app store review processes. Developers reached a quick consensus, and a solution that may arrive as soon as Python 3.13.

The problem at hand is that Apple's macOS App Store is automatically rejecting apps that contain the string "itms-services". That is the URL scheme for apps that want to ask Apple's iTunes Store to install another app. Software distributed via Apple's macOS store is sandboxed, and sandboxed apps are prohibited from using URLs with the itms-services scheme. That string is in the urllib parser in Python's standard library, though an application may never actually use the itms-services handler.

Of course, Apple did not do anything so straightforward as to explain this to Froemling. Once he filed an appeal with Apple about the rejection, Apple finally told him that parse.py and parse.pyc were the offending files.