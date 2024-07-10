Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Zephix is a live Linux operating system based on Debian stable. It runs totally from removable media without touching any files stored on the user’s system disk. The aim of Zephix is to provide a free modular operating system that users can carry with them and use wherever there is laptop or a desktop system available.

Zephix can also boot in a persistent mode. This means that all your changes will automatically be saved on the device running Zephix without the need to create a module to keep customisations across reboots.

The minimum system requirements to run Zephix are a 1GHz Pentium processor and 512MB of RAM, although better specifications are recommended for a faster and smoother live system experience.