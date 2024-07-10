Best Free and Open Source Software
5 Best Free and Open Source Digital Asset Management Software
This software adds metadata to each content and searches for digital files easy. It can deliver content on multiple devices in various formats. It can integrate with other external tools and platforms to provide services like sending bulk data to external partners in a secure way.
Digital asset management systems come in all shapes and sizes depending on the needs and specific use cases of the organization. Most digital asset management solutions don’t only focus on file storage, but also provide add-on modules such as brand guidelines and project workflow management tools to drive efficiencies across the entire digital content lifecycle.
Here’s a few reasons why DAM software is useful.
git-fuzzy - interactive git with the help of fzf
git-fuzzy is a CLI interface to git that relies heavily on fzf.
You can run git add and git reset by selecting or cursoring. You can commit interactively.
This is free and open source software.
Mousepad - simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment
Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment.
The project’s target is an editor for quickly editing text files, not a development environment or an editor with a huge bunch of plugins.
The editor tries to use the latest GTK features available.
This is free and open source software.
Obfuscate - utility to censor private information
Security is paramount. Security involves defense in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threat
Obfuscate is a simple GTK-based utility that’s designed to censor private information. The author wrote the tool to share fairly non-sensitive information in random conversations online.
This is free and open source software.
sqlmap - penetration testing tool
sqlmap is a penetration testing tool that automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection flaws and taking over of database servers.
It comes with a powerful detection engine, many niche features for the ultimate penetration tester and a broad range of switches lasting from database fingerprinting, over data fetching from the database, to accessing the underlying file system and executing commands on the operating system via out-of-band connections.
This is free and open source software.