posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: How I manage my KDE email —

Every once in a while people ask me about my email routine, so I thought I’d write about it here.

Everything I do starts with the philosophy that work and project email is a task queue. Therefore an email is a to-do list item someone else has assigned to me.

Ugh, how horrible! Better get that stuff done or rejected as soon as possible so I can move on to the stuff I want to do.

This means my target is inbox zero; achieving it means I got all my tasks done. Like everyone, I don’t always achieve it, but zero is the goal. How do I work towards it?