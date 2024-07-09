Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 128 include a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

HatDrive! Nano: Affordable €9.00 M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5

The Pineboards HatDrive! Nano is a compact 2230/2242 M-Key M.2 HAT for the Raspberry Pi, measuring 55 x 34mm. It offers an affordable upgrade from a microSD card to M.2 storage, supporting NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, and other M-Key devices. It is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi case lid and the Active Cooler.

Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024

A white wolf hiding under the cover of pine branches

Updated This Past Day

  1. Chelsea Manning: I Was Careful Not to Disclose Source-Identifying Information (CNN Interview)
    To this date, the US Government cannot name a single person physically harmed by what Wikileaks published
  2. Bigger Than Big Apple: How GNU/Linux Rose to 11% in Panama (República de Panamá)
    Even higher than Apple
  3. [Meme] Eating Volunteers for Breakfast (Free Coding, Testing, and More)
    Uncle Tom found its slaves for the "Fedora" plantation
  4. Debian Needs a Significant Change of Direction and Recognition of Cumulative Errors Made
    Aggregation of cover-up only worsens things (like a chain of lies to cover up an "original lie")
  5. Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Crafts Another Fake Staff 'Survey' Whose Objective is Reputation Laundering for the European Patent Office (EPO)
    Over the years the EPO's management wasted money on all sorts of lying firms whose business services basically boil down to "lies with gloss"

  6. [Meme] American Judge in Saipan
    "I sentence this dude to 5 years served, for exposing actual crimes?"
  7. People Seek Transparency
    Society needs transparency or sunshine, not just "comfortable" (or comforting) headlines
  8. [Video/Audio] 12 Minutes of Julian Assange Hearing in US Court in Saipan
    including the birthday greeting towards the end (the judge greeted Assange)
  9. What's Killing Search Engines Isn't Chatbots as a Search Replacement But Chatbots as Factories of Chaff (Leveraged for 'Content Farming' With SEO Prompts)
    And some "Linux" sites play a role in this attack against search indices
  10. South Korea Has Moved Away From GAFAM - Including Microsoft - Since the LLM Frenzy Started
    Bing went down, not up
  11. [Meme] He Always Wins French Elections
    Without even having to run or have French nationality
  12. The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Added 88 New Members in 2 Weeks
    If everyone gave a little, that would cover the salary of at least one employee there
  13. Michael Schultheiss, SPI, and 'Microsoft for Non Profits'
    This is what SPI is dealing with these days
  14. What's Growing in the United States This Year is GNU/Linux, Not the Latest Windows
    One might argue this data points to a silent exodus from Windows to GNU/Linux
  15. [Video] Bruce Perens Explains How We Shall Combat Openwashing and Exploitation
    The underlying concepts and motivations behind "Post-Open" are worth paying attention to
  16. [Meme] Let's Encrypt is Dying in Geminispace (Down to 5%)
    Let's emancipate ourselves... from fake security
  17. 5 Days Have Passed and Microsoft Still Refuses to Say How Many People It Laid Off for Independence Day
    Wait, did we say layoffs? Sorry, we meant "steamline the workforce"...
  18. [Meme] Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Will 'Greenwash' Your Corrupt Institution (for a Fee)
    Not just environmental greenwashing
  19. GNU/Linux 'Market Share' Estimates Continue to Surge, Soon Measured at 5% by Rounding Up, 16% in India (Not Including Chromebooks)
    It climbed by about 0.5% in half a month or so
  20. Links 07/07/2024: Bruce Bastian Dies and Escalations in Korea Again
    Links for the day
  21. Difficult to Tell How Many People in North Korea Use GNU/Linux
    It seems unlikely that whatever they use will guard users' privacy
  22. [Meme] 3 Years Later Illegal EPO Surveillance (Powered by Microsoft) Carries on, Violating Not Only Employees' Rights But Also Applicants'
    it is considered OK to break the law at the EPO
  23. Russian Web Server
    Those official sites contain loads of trackers and other surveillance
  24. Windows Now Measured at Less Than 5% "Market Share" in 16 Nations, Android Exceeds 70% in 41 Nations
    People still adopt mobile computing (miniature)
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  26. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 07, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 07, 2024
  27. OSI is Microsoft Front Group, Sponsored by Microsoft
    They're hardly even good at pretending anymore!
  28. The World of "Linux", According to Microsoft
    You look for Linux news and this is what you get instead
  29. Noam Chomsky Apparently Does Not Understand or Care for Software Freedom
    Looking a decade back
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Medevel on Free Software for Healthcare Service Providers
Monthly News – June 2024
In Rome, Use GNU/Linux [original]
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Countries Where GNU/Linux Adoption is Higher Than the International Average (4.4%) [original]
4.4% is now the average market share of GNU/Linux
 
Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 128 open-source web browser is now available for download with a new dialog for clearing browsing data and cookies, support for the Saraiki language, and other changes.
Hacking A Brother Label Maker: Is Your CUPS Half Empty Or Half Full?
It wasn’t just the old copy of CUPS, either
Review: Nothing’s $199 CMF Phone (1) is either the best deal in Android or too good to be true
COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers
System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024
The 195th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 7th, 2024.
Dune 3D – parametric 3D CAD
This is free and open source software
Tips and tricks: Changing init software after a distribution has been installed
Following the article I wrote on comparing init software and a Questions & Answers column in which we talked about distributions which allow the user to select their distribution's init software
Kate and OrgMode
I have a very.. unusual notetaking and task setup with Kate, using Orgmode files
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform
Today we will look into setting up a media streaming platform
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
One year of freelancing
It was exactly one year ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
What’s Come of openSUSE As of Its Leap 15.6 Release?
The openSUSE Project announced the release of their Leap 15.6 distribution on June 12th, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon!
Those still making use of Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ should be aware that official support for this version of Ubuntu ends on July 11, 2024
Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control
Gtk 4 has decided to blow up some people's world on HiDPI displays
In Gtk-4, it turns out that they removed support for GDK_DPI_SCALE but not GDK_SCALE (via this KDE bug report)
Dear. Android — Leave. The. Power. Button. Alone
Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters
Grafana Loki 3.1 log aggregation system debuts with query acceleration
7 Things You Didn't Know Run on Linux
While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system
Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS
The latest mod by Naga shows how well it performs with 8 GB RAM and Ubuntu
Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience
Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
All of the tools are free and open source goodness
Venue maps in Kongress
With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping
