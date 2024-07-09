Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Chelsea Manning: I Was Careful Not to Disclose Source-Identifying Information (CNN Interview)
To this date, the US Government cannot name a single person physically harmed by what Wikileaks published
-
Bigger Than Big Apple: How GNU/Linux Rose to 11% in Panama (República de Panamá)
Even higher than Apple
-
[Meme] Eating Volunteers for Breakfast (Free Coding, Testing, and More)
Uncle Tom found its slaves for the "Fedora" plantation
-
Debian Needs a Significant Change of Direction and Recognition of Cumulative Errors Made
Aggregation of cover-up only worsens things (like a chain of lies to cover up an "original lie")
-
Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Crafts Another Fake Staff 'Survey' Whose Objective is Reputation Laundering for the European Patent Office (EPO)
Over the years the EPO's management wasted money on all sorts of lying firms whose business services basically boil down to "lies with gloss"
New
-
[Meme] American Judge in Saipan
"I sentence this dude to 5 years served, for exposing actual crimes?"
-
People Seek Transparency
Society needs transparency or sunshine, not just "comfortable" (or comforting) headlines
-
[Video/Audio] 12 Minutes of Julian Assange Hearing in US Court in Saipan
including the birthday greeting towards the end (the judge greeted Assange)
-
What's Killing Search Engines Isn't Chatbots as a Search Replacement But Chatbots as Factories of Chaff (Leveraged for 'Content Farming' With SEO Prompts)
And some "Linux" sites play a role in this attack against search indices
-
South Korea Has Moved Away From GAFAM - Including Microsoft - Since the LLM Frenzy Started
Bing went down, not up
-
[Meme] He Always Wins French Elections
Without even having to run or have French nationality
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Added 88 New Members in 2 Weeks
If everyone gave a little, that would cover the salary of at least one employee there
-
Michael Schultheiss, SPI, and 'Microsoft for Non Profits'
This is what SPI is dealing with these days
-
What's Growing in the United States This Year is GNU/Linux, Not the Latest Windows
One might argue this data points to a silent exodus from Windows to GNU/Linux
-
[Video] Bruce Perens Explains How We Shall Combat Openwashing and Exploitation
The underlying concepts and motivations behind "Post-Open" are worth paying attention to
-
[Meme] Let's Encrypt is Dying in Geminispace (Down to 5%)
Let's emancipate ourselves... from fake security
-
5 Days Have Passed and Microsoft Still Refuses to Say How Many People It Laid Off for Independence Day
Wait, did we say layoffs? Sorry, we meant "steamline the workforce"...
-
[Meme] Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Will 'Greenwash' Your Corrupt Institution (for a Fee)
Not just environmental greenwashing
-
GNU/Linux 'Market Share' Estimates Continue to Surge, Soon Measured at 5% by Rounding Up, 16% in India (Not Including Chromebooks)
It climbed by about 0.5% in half a month or so
-
Links 07/07/2024: Bruce Bastian Dies and Escalations in Korea Again
Links for the day
-
Difficult to Tell How Many People in North Korea Use GNU/Linux
It seems unlikely that whatever they use will guard users' privacy
-
[Meme] 3 Years Later Illegal EPO Surveillance (Powered by Microsoft) Carries on, Violating Not Only Employees' Rights But Also Applicants'
it is considered OK to break the law at the EPO
-
Russian Web Server
Those official sites contain loads of trackers and other surveillance
-
Windows Now Measured at Less Than 5% "Market Share" in 16 Nations, Android Exceeds 70% in 41 Nations
People still adopt mobile computing (miniature)
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 07, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, July 07, 2024
-
OSI is Microsoft Front Group, Sponsored by Microsoft
They're hardly even good at pretending anymore!
-
The World of "Linux", According to Microsoft
You look for Linux news and this is what you get instead
-
Noam Chomsky Apparently Does Not Understand or Care for Software Freedom
Looking a decade back
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):