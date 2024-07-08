Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 08, 2024



Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 128 include a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.

Another interesting change in Firefox 128 is a “Show trending search suggestions” option added to the Search Suggestions options in Settings > Search which will show trending topics and search queries from Google Trending Searches when you search in the address bar. This option is enabled by default in Firefox 128, along with another new option called “Show recent searches.”

