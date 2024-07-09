Games: Bare Butt Boxing, Bella Wants Blood, and More

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 128 include a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.

