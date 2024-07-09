Games: Bare Butt Boxing, Bella Wants Blood, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chaotic multiplayer physics-brawler Bare Butt Boxing releases in August
After being in Early Access since May last year, Tuatara Games are readying up their chaotic brawler Bare Butt Boxing for release on August 1.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bite-sized roguelike tower defense game Bella Wants Blood releases July 24
Developer Sonderland (previously worked on Landnama, Core Defense) announced their roguelike tower defense game Bella Wants Blood is going to release on July 24 and it's a perfect coffee-break game. Note: the developer sent over a key, thoughts will be up around release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ VR game streaming tool ALVR adds PipeWire support on Linux
While the Linux support of ALVR is still quite rough due to various issues with SteamVR, ALVR is a very promising way to stream VR games to your headset via Wi-Fi and a new release is out now with v20.9.1.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fast-paced classic 3D platformer Frogun Encore is out now
A game that would have fit right at home on the Nintendo 64 or PlayStation 1, fast-paced classic 3D platformer Frogun Encore is now available. This is the completely standalone expansion / sequel to the original Frogun from 2022 that went onto get a Very Positive rating on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixes up the new Riven from Cyan Worlds videos on Linux / Steam Deck
Cyan Worlds Inc recently released the brand new Riven that's a re-imagined, and expanded version of the classic from 1997. It had a bit of trouble with videos on Linux / Steam Deck though.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-10 adds ELDEN RING EAC fix, pulls in latest DXVK code for d8vk
GE-Proton 9-10 was released July 7th updating various internal tech as usual to improve gaming on Linux / Steam Deck so here's what's new.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tech-noir musical tactics game All Walls Must Fall is now permanently free
Developer inbetweengames announced that their game All Walls Must Fall from 2018 is now permanently free.