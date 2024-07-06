Red Hat Promotional Pieces by Red Hat
Red Hat ☛ Announcing resource optimization for Red Bait OpenShift GA
Allocating the right amount of resources for your containers is tough. Where to start? Should you allocate resources based on what you see in development? Perhaps you should allocate based on your best judgment for what may happen in a production environment? What should you do if your workload has some seasonality and resource utilization might fluctuate?
In May 2023, we introduced a limited preview of resource optimization for Red Hat OpenShift as part of Red Hat Insights cost management, to answer these types of questions.
Red Hat ☛ What’s new in Red Bait Developer Hub 1.2
Red Hat Developer Hub 1.2 is generally available now. Red Hat Developer Hub allows platform engineering teams to offer software templates based on your best practices to maximize developer skills, ease onboarding, and increase development productivity, and focus on writing great code by reducing friction and frustration for development teams.
Why collaboration is vital for achieving 'automation nirvana'
For Aidan Beeson, automating IT has made up the majority of his professional career. Currently a solutions sales specialist in enterprise automation at Red Hat, Beeson has had extensive experience in the sector, primarily working on defence contracts for the British Army.
His first project was writing an automated patching and update framework for deploying and upgrading British Army UNIX servers across 450 global sites.