Red Hat Promotional Pieces by Red Hat

Allocating the right amount of resources for your containers is tough. Where to start? Should you allocate resources based on what you see in development? Perhaps you should allocate based on your best judgment for what may happen in a production environment? What should you do if your workload has some seasonality and resource utilization might fluctuate?

In May 2023, we introduced a limited preview of resource optimization for Red Hat OpenShift as part of Red Hat Insights cost management, to answer these types of questions.