posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: Peppermint OS's Family Expands with 'Loaded' Version —

Last September, the team behind Peppermint OS, a Linux distro known for its lightweight and customizable desktop environment, unveiled the Mini release; now, another exciting addition joins the family – Peppermint Loaded.

Of course, staying true to its roots, Peppermint OS’s flagship version continues to offer a clean and efficient XFCE desktop environment. Users can choose the applications they need, maintaining a clutter-free system.

This version is ideal for enthusiasts who appreciate a minimalist setup, ensuring a fast and responsive user experience. Available in 32-bit and 64-bit formats, it provides a familiar Peppermint experience with only essential pre-installed tools.