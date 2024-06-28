posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2024



Quoting: Fatdog64 Linux - small, yet versatile multi-user Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Fatdog64 Linux is a small yet versatile 64-bit multi-user Linux distribution.

Originally created as a “fatter” derivative of Puppy Linux, Fatdog has grown to become an independent, mature 64-bit Linux distribution while still keeping true to Puppy Linux spirit: small, fast and efficient.

At around ~600MB, Fatdog64 boots up to a complete desktop environment ready for use. Most applications needed for everyday use are already included.