Best Free and Open Source Software

Linux has matured into an excellent platform for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics.

There is a huge range of open source software available to create, modify and convert 2D and 3D computer graphics. In the field of 2D animation, Linux is endowed with a good range of open source software.

With the right tool and a large dollop of creative juices, you can create superb animations.

Captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart, we make the following recommendations. Each program is free and open source.