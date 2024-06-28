Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Digital Editions - LinuxLinks
Adobe Digital Editions is an e-book reader software program. It lets you acquire, manage, and read e-books, digital newspapers, and other digital publications.
Adobe Digital Editions is proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
-
11 Best Free and Open Source Animation Tools - LinuxLinks
Linux has matured into an excellent platform for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics.
There is a huge range of open source software available to create, modify and convert 2D and 3D computer graphics. In the field of 2D animation, Linux is endowed with a good range of open source software.
With the right tool and a large dollop of creative juices, you can create superb animations.
Captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart, we make the following recommendations. Each program is free and open source.
-
6 Best Free and Open Source Address Book Managers - LinuxLinks
An address book is a database that stores names, addresses and other contact information for a computer user.
Address books allow easy access to the user’s friends, family, business associates and others by maintaining their email and other contact details on their computer.
This article focuses on standalone software. CardOver is tightly integrated with Thunderbird but it can also run independently.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. We only feature free and open source software here.
-
StarCalendar - full-featured international calendar - LinuxLinks
StarCalendar is a full-featured international calendar.
This is free and open source software.
-
khard - console vcard client - LinuxLinks
khard is an address book for the console.
It creates, reads, modifies and removes vCard address book entries at your local machine. Khard is also compatible to the email clients mutt and alot and the SIP client twinkle.
This is free and open source software.
-
Apache Spark - unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing - LinuxLinks
It provides high-level APIs in Java, Scala, Python and R, and an optimized engine that supports general execution graphs. It also supports a rich set of higher-level tools including Spark SQL for SQL and structured data processing, pandas API on Spark for pandas workloads, MLlib for machine learning, GraphX for graph processing, and Structured Streaming for incremental computation and stream processing.
Apache Spark is built on an advanced distributed SQL engine for large-scale data.
This is free and open source software.
-
Inochi Creator - tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets - LinuxLinks
Inochi Creator is an editor for the Inochi2D puppet format.
This application allows you to rig models for use in games or for other real-time applications such as VTubing. Animation is achieved by morphing, transforming and in other ways distorting layered 2D textures in real-time. These distortions can trick the end user in to perceiving 3D depth in the 2D art.
Inochi Creator is nagware.
This is free and open source software.