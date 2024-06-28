posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2024



Quoting: Celluloid GTK+ Frontend for mpv Video Player Got an Update —

Celluloid, the popular video player built on the powerful mpv media player, has just released version 0.27. For those new to it, Celluloid is a front-end for the mpv media player, known for its high quality and performance. It supports a wide array of video formats and offers advanced playback features.

Celluloid simplifies the user experience by providing an intuitive graphical interface on top of mpv’s powerful engine. This combination makes it a favorite among users who seek a robust video player without the complexity of more feature-heavy applications.