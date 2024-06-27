I recently got interested in so-called Generative AI. I tested a few things like ChatGPT, Dall-E or Bing Image Generator. Then I discovered things could be self-hosted rather that using Cloud resources. But I am no gamer, nor do I want to have a full machine eating 200W all day to run my little experiments.

I decided I would use my new Topton GM1 Thunderbolt port and connect an eGPU to it. This way I can simply turn it on and off when needed.