today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Enable Backports And Testing Repositories In Debian 12
This detailed tutorial will guide you through the steps to enable Backports and Testing repositories on your Debian system.
-
TecMint ☛ RHCSA Series: How to Perform File and Directory Management – Part 3
File and directory management is a critical competence that every system administrator should possess. This includes the ability to create/delete text files from scratch (the core of each program’s configuration) and directories (where you will organize files and other directories), and to find out the type of existing files.
-
TecMint ☛ OpenShot: Your Open-Source Video Editor for Linux
In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of installing OpenShot on your Linux system.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install LM Studio to Run LLMs Offline in Linux
Using LM Studio, you can break free from the limitations and privacy concerns associated with cloud-based AI models, while still enjoying a familiar ChatGPT-like interface.
-
Vitux ☛ How to install the Redmine project management tool on Debian
Redmine is a free and open-source project management software and bug-tracking tool. It is a self-hosted project management tool written in Ruby and the Ruby on Rails framework. Redmine can be integrated with various VCS (Version Control Systems) such as Git, Mercurial, etc.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Install GLPI Inventory Management on CentOS
GLP is a free and open source asset and helpdesk management solution that allows you to manage and track your IT inventory via a web browser. It supports all IT products such as servers, PCs, routers, monitors, printers, switches and many more.
-
TuMFatig ☛ Generative AI using eGPU on Slackware Linux
I recently got interested in so-called Generative AI. I tested a few things like ChatGPT, Dall-E or Bing Image Generator. Then I discovered things could be self-hosted rather that using Cloud resources. But I am no gamer, nor do I want to have a full machine eating 200W all day to run my little experiments.
I decided I would use my new Topton GM1 Thunderbolt port and connect an eGPU to it. This way I can simply turn it on and off when needed.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xfce Desktop on Fedora 40 or 39
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install CUDA Toolkit on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.11 on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Waterfox on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SQLite 3 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Spark on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark on openSUSE. Apache Spark has become an essential tool for big data processing, offering lightning-fast performance and a wide range of features. As a data scientist, engineer, or enthusiast, you may find yourself needing to install Apache Spark on your openSUSE system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClipGrab on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClipGrab on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. ClipGrab is a free and open-source video download manager that allows users to download videos from a variety of websites such as Vimeo, Dailymotion, and Facebook. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSH on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSH on openSUSE. OpenSSH is a powerful tool that provides encrypted communication sessions over a computer network using the SSH protocol.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Use the update-alternatives Command in Debian
The update-alternatives command in Debian is a helpful tool to manage different versions of software on your system. It allows you to easily switch between different versions of the same program. Assuming you have installed multiple Java versions or Python versions on a single system.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04
MariaDB is a popular, open-source relational database management system that is a fork of MySQL. It is widely used for storing and managing data. This guide will walk you through the steps to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04. Follow these simple instructions, and you will have MariaDB running on your system.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install .NET 8.0 on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: Infecting it with Microsoft, for Microsoft]
This guide will show you how to install .NET 8.0 on Ubuntu 24.04. .NET is a free, open-source platform used for building different types of applications, like web apps, mobile apps, and desktop apps. With .NET, you can create powerful and flexible software.
-
Cloudbooklet ☛ How to Use Robots.txt to Block Hey Hi (AI) Crawlers
Learn how to use robots.txt to block Hey Hi (AI) crawlers and protect your website's sensitive content.