Software: khard, Alternatives to Adobe Digital Edition, and Inochi Creator
Linux Links ☛ khard – console vcard client
khard is an address book for the console. It creates, reads, modifies and removes vCard address book entries at your local machine.
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Digital Editions
Adobe Digital Editions is an e-book reader software program from Adobe. It lets you acquire, manage, and read e-books, digital newspapers, and other digital publications.
Linux Links ☛ Inochi Creator – tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets
Inochi Creator is an editor for the Inochi2D puppet format. Rig models for use in games or for other real-time applications such as VTubing.