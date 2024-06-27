It has been four months since Greg Kroah-Hartman and MITRE announced that the Linux kernel project had become its own CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). Since then, the Linux CNA Team has developed workflows and mechanisms to help manage the various tasks associated with this challenge. There does however, appear to be a lack of understanding among community members of the processes and rules the team have been working within. The principal aim of this article, written by a member of the Linux kernel CNA team, is to clarify how the team works and how kernel CVE numbers are assigned.

Some early CVE announcements raised questions both on the mailing lists and off. The Linux CNA Team has received messages of firm support, particularly from those dedicating significant time to Linux security. Other messages, largely received from distributors and teams that look after enterprise platforms and attempt to remain stable yet secure by taking the fewest changes possible, have reflected some concern. Some of the stronger points raised were about how the rise in the number of CVEs would increase workload and overwhelm security teams attempting to review them all. Others have suggested that consumers of CVEs at the distribution and enterprise level, particularly those charging for this service, should have been reviewing all stable commits for fixes to relevant security flaws all along. One independent, security-related maintainer was particularly taken aback that paid-for distributions were not reviewing additional stable fixes beyond those identified as CVE candidates as they should have been.