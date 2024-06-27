Shotcut 24.06 Video Editor Adds AVIF Image Support and SVT-AV1 Encoder

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 27, 2024



Highlights of Shotcut 24.06 include support for AVIF (AV1) images, support for the SVT-AV1 encoder as a faster non-hardware AV1 encoder, support for DJI LRF (MP4) files as a proxy, a new Scrub While Dragging function for Keyframes, and a new Drop Shadow video filter that uses the input alpha channel.

This release also introduces a new Vibrance video filter that’s similar to the Saturation video filter, but it’s more sensitive to the current saturation instead of adjusting all values equally as in saturation, which might come in handy for preventing affecting skin tones.

