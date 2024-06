Canonical Debuts LTS Distroless Docker Images

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2024



Canonical announced it is providing distroless Docker images, complete with 12 years of support, in line with what it offers for Ubuntu Pro.

Docker images play an important role in software deployment, giving organizations a way to deploy and application with all the necessary dependencies. This make it easier to deploy, and has a number of security advantages, as Canonical explains.

Read on