PipeWire 1.2 Released with Asynchronous Processing and Explicit Sync Metadata

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 27, 2024



Highlights of PipeWire 1.2 (codename Aviation) include explicit sync metadata support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters, and asynchronous processing support allowing nodes to be scheduled asynchronously.

PipeWire 1.2 also adds a snapcast-discover module to stream to snapcast servers, support for making and using multiple data-loops in the server and clients, along with support for CPU affinity and priorities for the data-loops, as well as the implementation of the concept of node.sync-group to ensure all nodes are scheduled together when JACK transport is started.

