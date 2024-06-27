posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2024



Quoting: Heron's Perch: Free as in Freedom, not as in beer... —

So... recently I was working for a bit (sweat equity or so I thought) for a company by the name of ImmortalData. The company is headed by a man by the name of Dale Amon. I have worked, on and off, for them for about 2-3 years. They are developing a piece of software that is used to extract data from their proprietary black box systems. This piece of software uses GNUstep. They were born from a previous company known as XCOR which was developing a space plane at the Mojave space port. That company is now defunct.

Okay, so with that bit of history, I worked for a while for XCOR and then, because ImmortalData inherited the software, for them as well. When I worked for XCOR it was as a contractor. There have been issues with the software (some GNUstep bugs and some bugs due to problems introduced by Dale) that I have been asked to address.

At the end of a meeting a few weeks ago Dale made a comment like "Well, this issue seems like a GNUstep bug, so there is no reason we should have to pay for any of this" which hit an EXTREMELY sour note with me.