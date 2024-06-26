Red Hat, EasyOS, and Ubuntu
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Generate Ansible Playbooks using natural language prompts
With the latest release of Ansible VS Code extension by Red Hat, you can generate complete Ansible Playbooks using natural language prompts. With guided chat experience, this new capability will significantly improve the productivity of automation developers as well as reduce the entry barrier for new Ansible playbook creation.
Red Hat ☛ Get started with the bpfman eBPF manager on OpenShift 4.16
eBPF is a low-level technology for running sandboxed kernel programs. Its use in Kubernetes-based applications has grown rapidly due to the revolutionary capabilities it enables, as demonstrated by Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects such as Cilium, Datadog, Calico, and Pixie. However, eBPF in Kubernetes also poses a number of new challenges for developers and administrators alike. These challenges include program lifecycle management issues, the widespread use of privileged pods, the lack of eBPF subsystem visibility, and problems with program cooperation.
bpfman is an open source project dedicated to making eBPF easier to secure, manage, and use. The project includes an operator that allows eBPF application developers to package programs via OCI container images and deploy them via Kubernetes CustomResourceDefinitions (CRDs) such as
TcPrograms and
XdpPrograms.
Graphics Stack
Barry Kauler ☛ NVIDIA 470 and 525 SFSs created
I have created these two, installatable with SFSget, via the desktop "pkg" icon:
nvidia_6.6.32-470.256.02_amd64.sfs
nvidia_6.6.32-525.147.05_amd64.sfs
Was unable to compile the 390.* source, though it did compile with the 5.15.x kernel.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 845
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 845 for the week of June 16 – 22, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Addressing Node.js Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu
Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript runtime environment built on the powerful V8 engine from Chrome. It allows you to run JavaScript code outside a web browser, making it popular for building real-time applications and data streaming services. However, like any software, it is not immune to security vulnerabilities. Recently, multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Node.js that could lead to the bypass of policy mechanisms or privilege escalation. Fortunately, these vulnerabilities have been addressed in the recent Ubuntu security updates.
