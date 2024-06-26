Microsoft Data Theft/Breach Under the Guise of 'Backup', Microsoft Causes More Layoffs

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) layoffs are coming for the company’s employees as it seeks to streamline its operations.

Perion Network is cutting 35 jobs from its Israel search division. This represents 15% of its workforce in that country. The change comes as it seeks to reduce operations amid sliding revenue.

According to Perion Network, these layoffs are the result of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) changing the advertising revenue around its Bing search engine. This led to lower revenue for the company and required its cost-cutting measures.