Microsoft Data Theft/Breach Under the Guise of 'Backup', Microsoft Causes More Layoffs
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft now forces automatic OneDrive backups — feature enabled during clean backdoored Windows installs, users surprised with desktop icons and files
OneDrive backup and syncing becomes an opt-out feature for backdoored Windows 11.
-
Perion Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest PERI Job Cuts
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) layoffs are coming for the company’s employees as it seeks to streamline its operations.
Perion Network is cutting 35 jobs from its Israel search division. This represents 15% of its workforce in that country. The change comes as it seeks to reduce operations amid sliding revenue.
According to Perion Network, these layoffs are the result of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) changing the advertising revenue around its Bing search engine. This led to lower revenue for the company and required its cost-cutting measures.
-
Perion Network Layoffs: Israel-Based Digital Ad Company to Lays Off 35 Employees Amid Cost-Cutting and Bing Search Engine’s Changed Pricing Mechanism
Holon, June 26: Perion Network is an Israel-based digital ad agency that has started laying off employees due to cost-cutting measures. The Perion layoffs will reportedly impact around 35 employees in the ad agency. The job cuts at Perion Network would reduce around 6% of the workforce. Perion Network has around 561 employees, of which 235 are based in Israel.
-
Perion lays off 6% of workforce
Sources close to the company say that most of the employees being laid off are in Israel. As far as is known, Perion is reexamining its organizational structure, mainly in the CodeFuel search division, which has seen its activities scaled down significantly in recent months due to measures taken by Microsoft.