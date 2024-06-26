Software: Debian, WordPress, and Mozilla
Thomas Lange: FAI 6.2.3 released, FAIme adds Trixie support
A new FAI version was released and the FAIme service is using this new release. You can now also create installation images for Debian 13 (testing aka Trixie).
https://fai-project.org/FAIme/
Another new feature of the FAIme service will be announced at DebConf24 in August.
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: INN 2.7.2
This is a bug fix and minor feature release over INN 2.7.1, and the upgrade should be painless. You can download the new release from ISC or my personal INN pages.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6 RC1
The first release candidate (RC1) for WordPress 6.6 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, please evaluate RC1 on a test server or a local environment.
Security Week ☛ Several Plugins Compromised in WordPress Supply Chain Attack
Five WordPress plugins were injected with malicious code that creates a new administrative account.
Mozilla
Linuxiac ☛ Mozilla Launches Opt-In Hey Hi (AI) Tools in Firefox
Mozilla tests an opt-in Hey Hi (AI) feature in Firefox's Nightly builds that lets you access Hey Hi (AI) services directly from the browser's sidebar for smarter browsing.
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Sponsoring sqlite-vec to enable more powerful Local Hey Hi (AI) applications
Mozilla’s recently announced Builders program supports projects that advance the cause of open source AI. Our inaugural theme is “Local AI”: AI-powered applications that can run entirely locally on consumer devices like desktops, laptops, and smartphones. We are keenly interested in this area because it fosters greater privacy and control by putting Hey Hi (AI) technology directly into the hands of users. It also democratizes Hey Hi (AI) development by reducing costs, making powerful tools accessible to individual developers and small communities.
