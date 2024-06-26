PostgreSQL and Raspberry Pi Connect updates
Peter Eisentraut ☛ PostgreSQL performance with different compilers
I have tested several times which compiler builds PostgreSQL the fastest. Now let’s look at with which compiler PostgreSQL runs the fastest.
Obviously, there are a lot of ways to test this, a lot of ways to benchmark PostgreSQL. I picked something really simple here: pgbench using the “select-only” workload and with the default scale and one client. This should eliminate many concurrency and I/O issues that are probably mostly unrelated to what the compiler can affect. (So, it’s just pgbench -i followed by pgbench -S -T 60.) Maybe I’ll explore other tests in the future.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Connect: remote shell access and support for older devices
The new remote shell feature in Raspberry Pi Connect enables you to launch a shell on your Raspberry Pi device from a web browser, over a secure connection.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Remote shell to a Raspberry Pi at 39,000 ft
Remote terminal access, just relaying text commands, is the best solution for that problem. And sure, I have a VPN I could use with SSH to get to my Pi, but Raspberry Pi Connect just added support for remote shell access.
It's similar to SSH works, but with SSH you'd need your Pi exposed to the Internet. Not good. That's why I have a VPN, but a private VPN isn't something most people want to set up and maintain.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Connect expanded to provide SSH access, support for older models
Remote control options for Linux-based computers are nothing new or exciting. However, Raspberry Pi Connect makes it possible to remote into your Pi from any web browser. You can be anywhere in the world and log into your Raspberry Pi desktop without any special software.