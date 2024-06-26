PostgreSQL and Raspberry Pi Connect updates

I have tested several times which compiler builds PostgreSQL the fastest. Now let’s look at with which compiler PostgreSQL runs the fastest.

Obviously, there are a lot of ways to test this, a lot of ways to benchmark PostgreSQL. I picked something really simple here: pgbench using the “select-only” workload and with the default scale and one client. This should eliminate many concurrency and I/O issues that are probably mostly unrelated to what the compiler can affect. (So, it’s just pgbench -i followed by pgbench -S -T 60.) Maybe I’ll explore other tests in the future.