Security and Web Leftovers

Anyway, this started showing up as all kinds of crazy If-Modified-Since values being presented by clients, and I thought those clients were taking the value from my end and were "clamping" it to the current time. Instead, nope, it was all on my side.

Would you believe that Apache httpd will do that all by itself? Yep. If you have a CGI program which emits a Last-Modified header in the future, it'll totally squish it down to the current date/time instead.