Security and Web Leftovers
Torrent Freak ☛ South Korean ISP 'Infected' Torrenting Subscribers with Malware
News reports from South Korea, reveal that Internet provider KT actively installed malware on the computers of over half a million subscribers. The malware was intended to interfere with BitTorrent traffic, presumably as a network management solution. A police investigation suggests that cost savings likely played a role too, which is not surprising given local file-sharing habits.
Rachel ☛ Feed reader score project participants: I made a mistake
Anyway, this started showing up as all kinds of crazy If-Modified-Since values being presented by clients, and I thought those clients were taking the value from my end and were "clamping" it to the current time. Instead, nope, it was all on my side.
Would you believe that Apache httpd will do that all by itself? Yep. If you have a CGI program which emits a Last-Modified header in the future, it'll totally squish it down to the current date/time instead.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla announces finalists for the 2nd annual Rise25 Awards [Ed: HEY HI (AI) nonsense from Mozilla again]
Mozilla is proud to announce the 25 honorees for The 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards, which will celebrate these individuals for leading the next wave of AI — using philanthropy, collective power, and the principles of open source to make sure the future of AI is responsible, trustworthy, inclusive and centered around human dignity. This year’s cohort will be honored during a special ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, August 13 at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland.
