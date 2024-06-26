Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

RSS a.k.a Really Simple Syndication is a great technology to subscribe to website content. You can get the latest updates published on a website by parsing the RSS feed. It uses XML to present the data and meta information about the content.

A huge number of software developers have their own blog where they publish posts about programming and software development regularly. Initially, I was bookmarking blogs which I admire and used to visit them once in a while. But that wasn't practical enough. I was missing on beneficial updates and news of what was happening in the software world.

So, I decided to keep track of all of those blogs using a blogroll — a collection of links to other sites or blogs — which updates itself on a daily basis. With the help of an rss parser, astro and a little bit of logic, I present to you rssed.netlify.app and the journey of how I built it.