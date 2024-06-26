Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Murtuzaali Surti ☛ An RSS Feed Reader And Blogroll - Built Using Astro
RSS a.k.a Really Simple Syndication is a great technology to subscribe to website content. You can get the latest updates published on a website by parsing the RSS feed. It uses XML to present the data and meta information about the content.
A huge number of software developers have their own blog where they publish posts about programming and software development regularly. Initially, I was bookmarking blogs which I admire and used to visit them once in a while. But that wasn't practical enough. I was missing on beneficial updates and news of what was happening in the software world.
So, I decided to keep track of all of those blogs using a blogroll — a collection of links to other sites or blogs — which updates itself on a daily basis. With the help of an rss parser, astro and a little bit of logic, I present to you rssed.netlify.app and the journey of how I built it.
Logikal Solutions ☛ Are You Tired of Thunderbird's Incessant Begging?
You’ve all seen it, unless you have been enduring Evolution. Thunderbird’s incessant begging for money. Sometimes it seems like Thunderbird pushes out an “update” that only nags for money. Adding insult to injury Thunderbird has been dropping features while adding bugs. Gee, where do I sign up to pay for that? One of the reasons I tried out Evolution is the fact I wanted something that didn’t incessantly beg for money.
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.1.0-rc1 Released
Compared to the latest 5.0 release, this release adds the possibility to include settings previously set in the Lua configuration file in the YAML configuration format that was introduced in the previous release. See YAML settings for details on the settings and the conversion of existing Lua configuration to the new YAML syntax. The existing Lua syntax is still supported.