Last December, I posted about fixing scroll “bounce”–when you scroll through a website and the browser allows you to scroll past the uppermost or lowermost part of the page before returning to the correct position. It was a solution that Michelle Barker made me aware of in her article, Preventing Scroll “Bounce” with CSS.

I have learned a few things since I wrote that article in December and I wanted to share them. These are a couple of gotchas that you will want to consider if you decide to “fix the problem” of scroll bounce.