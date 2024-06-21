today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Linux User and Group Management
If you encounter an issue with Linux, chances are pretty good it is one stemming from incorrect permissions settings. Bookmark this handy post for your next troubleshooting session.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Cinnamon Desktop and Basic Software in Arch Linux
It provides a DIY approach in the sense that you can complete control over it, right from installation. During installation you have to configure everything from the ground up using the CLI for example the disk partitions, setting up the base environment, configuring time and date, etc.
TecMint ☛ How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in Ubuntu
However, don’t worry, in this article, you will learn how to reset the forgotten root password on Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Jeff Bridgforth ☛ Fix scroll “bounce” with CSS - Some gotchas
Last December, I posted about fixing scroll “bounce”–when you scroll through a website and the browser allows you to scroll past the uppermost or lowermost part of the page before returning to the correct position. It was a solution that Michelle Barker made me aware of in her article, Preventing Scroll “Bounce” with CSS.
I have learned a few things since I wrote that article in December and I wanted to share them. These are a couple of gotchas that you will want to consider if you decide to “fix the problem” of scroll bounce.
University of Toronto ☛ It seems routine to see a bunch of browser User-Agents from the same IP
Syndication feed fetchers (ie, RSS or Atom feed fetchers) are another interesting category. There are a number of feed aggregators pulling various of my syndication feeds for different people, which they put some sort of identifier for in their User-Agent (or a count of subscribers), along with their general identification. At the small scale, some people seem to be using more than one feed reader (or feed involved thing) on their machines, with each program fetching things independently and using its own User-Agent. Some of this could also be several different people behind the same IP, all pulling my feed with different programs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The LEMP stack is a powerful combination of open-source software that enables you to run dynamic websites and web applications.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Grafana and Prometheus on Ubuntu 24.04
Grafana is an open-source and multi-platform data visualization platform. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install Grafana, Prometheus, and node_exporter on Ubuntu 24.04 servers.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux chsh Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
The bash shell is one of the most widely used login shells in Linux. But there exist other shells as well, and you can use them for your command line work (until of course there's a specific requirement for your work). In this article, we will discuss a tool - dubbed chsh - that lets you switch to a login shell different from your current shell.
HowTo Forge ☛ Perfect Server Automated ISPConfig 3 Installation on Debian 11 and Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows you how to easily set up a web, email and DNS server with ISPConfig 3 using the ISPConfig auto-installation script.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Setup Nginx with PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 24.04
NGINX is a popular web server known for its speed and reliability, used by many top websites. It handles lots of connections efficiently, making it a great choice for busy websites.
How to install Jump Server on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we learn how to securely convert our Ubuntu server into a Jump server or host to connect to other machines in the private network.