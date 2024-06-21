posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 21, 2024



Quoting: GStreamer 1.24.5 Promises Improved Multimedia Handling —

The GStreamer development team released 1.24.5, a bug-fix version for the stable 1.24 series of the widely used cross-platform multimedia framework GStreamer.

This latest update enhances the framework’s reliability and security, ensuring a smoother multimedia experience across various platforms.

The GStreamer 1.24.5 update brings several important bug fixes and enhancements that improve the overall performance and security of the framework