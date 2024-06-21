Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat Achieves Major Milestone for In-Vehicle Linux with Functional Safety Assessment and Certification for Linux Math Library
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that the Linux math library (libm.so glibc), a fundamental component of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety certification from exida, a global leader in functional safety and cybersecurity certification. Red Hat is fully committed to attaining continuous and comprehensive safety certification of Linux natively for automotive applications and has the industry’s largest pool of Linux maintainers and contributors committed to this initiative. This milestone underscores Red Hat’s pioneering role in obtaining continuous and comprehensive Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) certification for Linux in automotive.
-
LWN ☛ Elevating CentOS 7 to a new life
CentOS Linux 7 was first released in July 2014, and is due to go end-of-life (EOL) on June 30. By now, anyone who pays attention to such things is aware that Red Hat pulled the plug on CentOS Linux in late 2020 to be replaced by CentOS Stream instead. CentOS Linux 8 support was wound down at the end of 2021 rather than in 2029 as originally stated. CentOS Linux 7 was allowed to serve out its full lifespan—but that EOL is approaching rapidly and there's no direct upgrade path. Users and organizations looking for a lifeline might want to consider AlmaLinux's ELevate utility, which allows CentOS users to migrate to alternate enterprise Linux (EL) operating systems.
All that needs to be said about Red Hat's CentOS changes has been said; there's certainly no need to rehash that here. However, for many shops, there is still some work to be done. Namely, migrating existing systems from CentOS Linux 7 to something that will support the necessary workloads while still receiving security updates and bug fixes. The CentOS Project does not provide a direct upgrade path from CentOS Linux 7 to CentOS Stream, though Red Hat does provide a tool to migrate from CentOS to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), though that assumes one has a RHEL subscription entitlement to use. That means that quite a few systems are "stuck" on CentOS 7 and are about to stop receiving updates. ELevate supports migrating not only to AlmaLinux, but CentOS Stream, EuroLinux, Oracle Linux, or Rocky Linux.
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM, Kyndryl again once sued for age discrimination – this time by its own VPs
Once again, IBM has been sued for age discrimination, this time alongside spin-off Kyndryl, for allegedly cutting the jobs of older workers while creating similar positions for younger ones.
The complaint [PDF] was filed on Tuesday in New York City, on behalf of five veteran executives and employees who collectively served the two corporations for more than 150 years.
The IBM plaintiffs include: Michael Nolan, former Director of Strategy and Planning for IBM's Software Unit; Karla Bousquet, former VP, CEO of Events at IBM, Karla; Jay Zeltzer, former Business Automation Leader; and Teresa Cook, former VP of Client Experience. Randall Blanchard, former Services Account manager, is suing Kyndryl, having previously been with Big Blue.
Despite IBM chief global HR officer Nickel LaMoreaux's 2022 rejection of what she characterized as "false claims of systemic age discrimination," the lawsuit argues the mainframe titan is still targeting older workers.