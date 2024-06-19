The :has() CSS selector has been available on all major browsers since December 2023 (Firefox was the last to implement it), and is often called the "Parent selector". With it, you're able to select an element based on what it contains. For example, you can select every p element with some bold text (strong) inside by doing p:has(strong). That's already quite useful, but the neat thing is that you can use more complex selectors inside it as well.