today's howtos
-
Matt Fantinel ☛ CSS “Quantity Queries” are a thing now
The :has() CSS selector has been available on all major browsers since December 2023 (Firefox was the last to implement it), and is often called the "Parent selector". With it, you're able to select an element based on what it contains. For example, you can select every p element with some bold text (strong) inside by doing p:has(strong). That's already quite useful, but the neat thing is that you can use more complex selectors inside it as well.
-
Jan Lukas Else ☛ Why I have a minimal website theme
This got me thinking: Why don’t I have any problems with my current theme, which I am now using for longer than I ever used any website design before. And why am I so happy with the clean and simple look and with just two colors (excluding emojis and images)?
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Building a responsive menu with CSS (and no JavaScript)
For much of the time I've spent fiddling with the code for this site, I kept my navigation for desktop and mobile nearly identical. A horizontal row of labels and icons: on desktop, displayed next to my name and, on mobile, those same items under my name. That's (fairly) recently been swapped out for proper, responsive, mobile navigation that's facilitated with a bit of CSS.
-
Hugo Osvaldo Barrera ☛ SSH as a sudo replacement
This is a summary of an experiment from a few weeks ago where I experimented with using ssh locally to perform the same role as sudo, without exposing this sshd instance to the network.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Fedora 40. VeraCrypt is a successor to the popular TrueCrypt software, offering advanced features and improved security. It allows users to create encrypted volumes, encrypt entire partitions, and even encrypt the entire operating system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JFrog Artifactory on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install JFrog Artifactory on Debian 12. In the world of DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, JFrog Artifactory has become an essential tool for managing and distributing software artifacts.
-
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to scan for viruses with ClamAV on Ubuntu 24.04
There aren't many viruses made for GNU/Linux distributions and as such, most people who use such systems don't even bother using antivirus software. Those however who do want to be able to scan their system or other windows-based systems that are connected on a GNU/Linux PC through a network can use ClamAV. ClamAV is an open-source anti-virus engine that is built to detect viruses, trojans, malware, and other threats. It supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features and receives updates for its signature database at least 3-4 times a day.
-
How to install Python 2.7 on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble LTS Linux
Canonical has dropped support to Python version 2.x after the long-term Ubuntu 20.04 Focal, to make space for the latest Python 3 version. That’s the reason why we don’t have Python 2 to install on Ubuntu 24.04 using its official system repository.
-
How to Change SSH Port on Linux
The SSH port is the network port used for establishing secure remote connections between computers. By default, SSH runs on port 22. However, you can secure your connection by changing the SSH port.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Install Remmina Remote Desktop Client in Ubuntu Linux
Remmina Remote Desktop Client is an open source, free, and powerful remote desktop-sharing tool for GNU/Linux and Unix-based systems. It offers feature-rich, useful tools for administrators and travelers to have easy and smooth remote access.