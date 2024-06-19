Securitty and Windows TCO

These days, healthcare organizations are increasingly relying on advanced technologies like electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, and internet-connected medical devices (IoMT) to provide better care, streamline operations, and enhance patient outcomes. However, this digital transformation has come at a cost – healthcare organizations are now prime targets for cyberattacks.

Sensitive patient data and critical medical systems are at risk, making robust cybersecurity measures a non-negotiable priority. One crucial element of these measures is automated Linux patching. By proactively addressing vulnerabilities, this approach significantly strengthens the security posture of healthcare organizations relying on Linux-based systems.