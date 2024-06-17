Games: ScummVM, GNU/Linux Based SteamOS, and Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
ScummVM ☛ It’s a Bar... In Space!
In a universe where bagels meet bars, the BAGEL engine has been perfectly toasted, and the ScummVM team is now ready to serve a slice of The Space Bar nostalgia. No, it’s not the key on your keyboard. Rather, it’s a detective story set on a distant planet. Important data has been stolen, and the perpetrator is a shape-shifter laying low in a spaceport dive bar until he can flee off-planet. You play a hard-boiled detective who has the skill to psychically visit bar patrons’ memories to gather clues and narrow down suspects.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.5 Preview for Steam Deck out, plus two Steam Beta Client updates
Valve has now put up SteamOS 3.6.5 Preview for Steam Deck, plus a further two Beta releases of the Steam Client for all users. They're all pretty small updates.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mysterious new Shovel Knight title teased, plus Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
As confirmed by developer Yacht Club Games at the end of their latest Yacht Club Games Presents broadcast, a brand new Shovel Knight game is on the way! Plus, we're also being treated to Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX.