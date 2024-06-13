Red Hat Official: the Latest
Red Hat ☛ 4 ways to deploy Quarkus applications in OpenShift Container Platform 4
As explained in Deploying your Quarkus applications to OpenShift, there are several approaches for deploying in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) 4. Each situation might require different a approach from the ones listed in this article given different (project) requirements.
Red Hat Official ☛ New to Linux? RHEL has management tools to save the day
Red Hat Enterprise Linux can help, with a set of out-of-the-box features that can ease your life and manage your systems with greater efficiency.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 has been released
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure - physical, virtual, cloud and edge environments. Satellite streamlines provisioning, patching and other repetitive system management tasks to increase efficiency while helping keep systems more secure, available and compliant.
Red Hat ☛ Getting started with Red Bait Connectivity Link on OpenShift
Red Hat Connectivity Link is a new offering from Red Hat, which brings a Kubernetes/Red Hat OpenShift native solution for complex application connectivity and API management in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Connectivity Link is based on the upstream Kuadrant project and was released as a Developer Preview at Red Bait Summit 2024, with the goal of going GA in the fall of 2024.
Red Hat Official ☛ OpenShift Virtualization: Not as scary as it seems
Red Hat Training, DO316: Managing Virtual Machines with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization