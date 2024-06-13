Red Hat Official: the Latest

Proton 9.0-2 is here about five weeks after the major Proton 9.0 release to add support for even more games, including Alpha League, Helldivers 2, Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Hero’s Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Warlords Battlecry III, and Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode.

With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it’s powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.