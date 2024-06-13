Games: Valve, Bittersweet Birthday, and Much More
Valve faces a £656 million lawsuit in the UK for 'overcharging 14 million PC gamers'
A new lawsuit was filed earlier this month in the UK that alleges Valve, owner of Steam, has been "overcharging 14 million PC gamers and abusing its dominant position in the UK".
Combat encounters are a challenging and unique experience in Bittersweet Birthday
Bittersweet Birthday is a game that hasn't been mentioned here in quite some time, but thankfully World Eater Games have a big update to share on this unique action adventure RPG.
Terrorformer TD is a tower defense roguelite with a map you terraform as you go
With a map that erodes and grows as the game progresses, Terrorformer TD puts a rather unique spin on the tower defense genre.
Sally is a life sim about community and belonging aboard a magic flying ship
Points for trying something a little different with the life sim genre here. Sally puts you aboard a magic flying ship, which is a bit unusual.
Piece together the broken memories of a cybernetic house in Psychroma
Psychroma looks pretty wild. A narrative-driven side-scroller where you play as a digital medium. Confront the past by piecing together the broken memories of a cybernetic house, and exorcise the ghosts in the machine.
Prickle is a wholesome Sokoban-style puzzler about catching baby hedgehogs
In the game Prickle you play as a hedgehog dad trying to collect all your children, as they've done a bit of a runner so you need to stick them all together and get them back home.
Logic puzzler Linkito will tease your brain as you connect everything together
French solo developer Kalinarm has a demo available for Linkito, a logic puzzler all about making engineering connections. Split across over 80 levels in the full game you'll be mastering the flow of power and information in no time, apparently.